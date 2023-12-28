New Online Quiz Reveals Personality Traits Using Favorite T-Shirt

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
What does YOUR favorite T-shirt say about YOU?
T-shirts have evolved into tools for personal expression. Each design becomes a symbol, a representation of who we are and what we hold dear. Personality begins where comparison leaves off. Be unique. Be memorable. Be confident. Be proud.”
- Shannon L. AlderFAIRFIELD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Connecticut start-up Great American Stuffed Shirt Company (GASS LLC), is launching a one-of-a-kind personality profiling service for T-shirt lovers whimsically named Personal-i-Tee for 2024. After answering questions about their favorite T-shirt, the free quiz provides participants with a playfully humorous personality traits report. The proprietary system, loosely (and humorously) based on existing professional personality inventories and tests, is launching with dozens of T-shirt categories and matching personality profiles already in place. The number of available personality profiles is expected to increase dramatically as more and more people try out the system. Q&A Direct hosts the Personal-i-Tee quiz at: .
# # #
About Great American Stuffed Shirt Company
GASS LLC is a Connecticut-based startup that began as a way to champion American T-shirt designs and culture. In addition to releasing Personal-i-Tee, GASS is launching a patent-pending invention for T-shirt lovers in 2024.
Companies, media outlets, and influencers that share Personal-i-Tee with their fans and followers can receive reports about their audience demographics and favorite T-shirt categories. Contact Robert Parker at GASS for details.
ROBERT PARKER
GASS
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
MENAFN28122023003118003196ID1107665597
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.