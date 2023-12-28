New Online Quiz Reveals Personality Traits Using Favorite T-Shirt

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

What does YOUR favorite T-shirt say about YOU?

T-shirts have evolved into tools for personal expression. Each design becomes a symbol, a representation of who we are and what we hold dear.

- Shannon L. AlderFAIRFIELD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Connecticut start-up Great American Stuffed Shirt Company (GASS LLC), is launching a one-of-a-kind personality profiling service for T-shirt lovers whimsically named Personal-i-Tee for 2024. After answering questions about their favorite T-shirt, the free quiz provides participants with a playfully humorous personality traits report. The proprietary system, loosely (and humorously) based on existing professional personality inventories and tests, is launching with dozens of T-shirt categories and matching personality profiles already in place. The number of available personality profiles is expected to increase dramatically as more and more people try out the system. Q&A Direct hosts the Personal-i-Tee quiz at: .# # #About Great American Stuffed Shirt CompanyGASS LLC is a Connecticut-based startup that began as a way to champion American T-shirt designs and culture. In addition to releasing Personal-i-Tee, GASS is launching a patent-pending invention for T-shirt lovers in 2024.Companies, media outlets, and influencers that share Personal-i-Tee with their fans and followers can receive reports about their audience demographics and favorite T-shirt categories. Contact Robert Parker at GASS for details.

ROBERT PARKER

GASS

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram