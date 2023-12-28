Well Groomed Pets Wellness & Grooming Franchise Expands With New Openings In Henderson, Nevada And Sarasota, Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Greg EwingSARASOTA , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Well Groomed Pets, the fastest-growing wellness and grooming franchise for furry friends, proudly announces the opening of two new locations in vibrant and pet-loving communities: Henderson, Nevada, and Sarasota, Florida. These additions mark a significant milestone in Well Groomed Pets' mission to transform the grooming experience for dogs across the country.Well Groomed Pets - Henderson : Located at 1651 W Horizon Ridge PKWY, Nevada, brings its signature blend of luxury and expertise to the desert city. Owned by local dog enthusiast Kelly Holmes, the Henderson franchise is a culmination of a lifelong dream. "This is a dream come true," says Holmes. "I love dogs and can't wait to change the way the world looks at grooming.”Well Groomed Pets - Sarasota : Easily accessible at 5441 Fruitville RD, Florida, brings its sunshine-inspired approach to pet wellness to the Sunshine State. Led by experienced entrepreneurs and dog lovers, Greg and Karine Ewing. "We believe that grooming is an essential part of a pet's overall health and well-being," says Greg Ewing. "Our team is dedicated to creating a spa-like environment where pets can relax and rejuvenate while receiving the highest quality wellness and grooming experience."The franchise's passion for dog wellness is evident in every aspect of the Well Groomed Pets business model. The spacious facility boasts a modern and open design, inviting pet parents to view every aspect of their pets grooming process. Additionally, the wellness center design ensures a stress-free experience for all furry clients. The team of highly trained and AKC certified groomers is dedicated to providing personalized care that caters to each pet's individual needs and breed. From wellness checks performed throughout the grooming process, gentle baths and stylish haircuts, Well Groomed Pets offers a comprehensive menu of services that pamper pets from nose to tail.Transforming the Pet Grooming Industry:Well Groomed Pets isn't just opening new locations, it's setting a new standard for the pet grooming industry. The franchise is committed to:Improving every dog's quality of life: Well Groomed Pets prioritizes wellness for every dog by completing a comprehensive 54+ point wellness check throughout the entire grooming process and documenting the results in the dogs' digital record. This includes lump and lesion mapping and tracking.Expert Grooming: Through our exclusive partnership with the AKC and Hydra, the team of certified groomers is trained in the latest techniques and styles while using the latest and best products to ensure a beautiful and healthy finish for every pet.Convenience: Convenient appointment scheduling, online booking options and continued communication throughout the grooming process makes it easy for pet parents to fit grooming into their busy lives and feel comfortable knowing their best friend is in great hands."We're thrilled to expand our Well Groomed Pets family with the openings in Henderson and Sarasota," says Sebastian Ramirez, Well Groomed Pets Growth & Revenue Specialist. "These new locations represent our commitment to providing exceptional pet care and a transformative grooming experience for furry friends across the country. We can't wait to welcome pets and their parents into our new facilities and show them the Well Groomed Pets difference."About Well Groomed Pets:Well Groomed Pets is a rapidly growing franchise that provides dogs with exceptional wellness and grooming services. With a focus on dog wellness along with expert grooming, Well Groomed Pets is elevating the bar within the grooming industry. The franchise is committed to reducing the number of dogs lost to cancer and other health issues by providing a comprehensive wellness check with every visit. In addition, their salon designs are modern and built to provide a stress-free and pampering experience for all dogs and their pet parents.Join the Well Groomed Pets Family:Well Groomed Pets is actively seeking passionate franchise owners who share their commitment to exceptional pet care. To learn more about franchise opportunities, please visit .

