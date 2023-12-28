CAMS' Richard Orduno, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Transfers To RVP Of Raleigh, NC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CAMS (Community Association Management Services) is pleased to announce that Richard Orduno, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, is transitioning to regional vice president in Raleigh, NC. Orduno previously held the regional vice president role in CAMS' eastern North Carolina regions. He joined the CAMS team in 2020 as a general manager of a large-scale community.As he transitions to the Raleigh region, Orduno intends to focus on growth and team development.Orduno has been in the community management industry for eighteen years and, in that time, has held various roles, including community manager, vice president, and president. Orduno has also co-written and taught several continuing education courses.Orduno is looking forward to bringing his management experience to a new region.“Raleigh is a growing and dynamic market for CAMS, and I'm looking forward to the opportunity to contribute to its continued success,” said Orduno.CAMS' Senior Vice President of Community Management, Ben Rhodes, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, is excited to see what Orduno will accomplish in the Raleigh area.“Rich is a tremendous asset to CAMS,” said Rhodes.“He continues to play an important part in our management operations and brings a great deal of industry knowledge to our Raleigh team.”About Community Association Management ServicesIn business since 1991, CAMS is North and South Carolina's premier community management company. With experienced local managers in each of its nine regions, CAMS provides innovative solutions to the community associations it serves. Additionally, CAMS was featured on Inc. Magazine's 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. To learn more, visit

