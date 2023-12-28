United States Pharmaceuticals Market Size Worth US$ 1,068.02 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 8.6%: By Coherentmi

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

United States Pharmaceuticals Market

United States Pharmaceuticals Market is Estimated to Witness High Growth Owing to Increased Healthcare Expenditure.

- CoherentMIBURLINGAME, CA 94010, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The business intelligence report on United States Pharmaceuticals Market Outlook 2023-2030 defines the major trends determining this domain's growth concerning the competitive and geographical landscape. Moreover, the study covers the challenges that impede industry development and offers insights into untapped opportunities that will spur business expansion during the forecast period 2023-2030.United States Pharmaceuticals Market size is expected to reach US$ 1,068.02 Billion by 2030, from US$ 599.47 Billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.United States pharmaceuticals market involves research, development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter drugs. It includes drugs for treatment of diseases like cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and neurological disorders.Market Dynamics:Increased healthcare expenditure in United States is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. United States has one of the highest per capita healthcare spends in the world. In 2020, United States spent around $4.1 trillion or $12,530 per person on healthcare. This elevated level of spending is attributable to factors such as widespread health insurance coverage through government and private payers, high prices of healthcare services as well as prescription drugs and growing demand for quality healthcare products and services. Moreover, rising prevalence of chronic and age-related diseases like cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases is further expected to propel the demand for pharmaceutical drugs in United States. For instance, around 18.2 million Americans were estimated to have cancer in 2020.

United States Pharmaceuticals Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends:Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases is Driving the US Pharmaceuticals MarketThe rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases etc. has become one of the major drivers for the US pharmaceuticals market. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 6 in 10 Americans live with at least one chronic disease and 4 in 10 Americans have two or more chronic diseases. The high incidence and long-term nature of these chronic diseases have been increasing the demand for pharmaceutical products in the country. Furthermore, with growing aging population and obesity rates, the number of people suffering from chronic diseases is expected to rise in coming years, thereby driving higher sales of prescription and OTC drugs. Furthermore, with growing aging population and obesity rates, the number of people suffering from chronic diseases is expected to rise in coming years, thereby driving higher sales of prescription and OTC drugs.Strict FDA Regulations are Restraining Innovation and Growth in the MarketThe pharmaceutical industry in the US faces stringent regulatory policies enforced by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA highly regulates all aspects of drug development from clinical trials to approval, manufacturing, marketing and promotion. The lengthy and complex drug approval process makes it difficult for companies to get new drugs to the market on time. Moreover, tight restrictions on drug price increases and direct-to-consumer advertising are limiting the growth opportunities for pharmaceutical companies. The regulatory burden has been discouraging research innovation and therapeutic competition in the country. It is often cited by industry experts as one of the major challenges restraining the overall market growth.Partnerships with Biosimilar Developers can Create New Revenue AvenuesThe patent expiries of major biologic drugs between 2020-2025 will open up opportunities for biosimilar drugs in the US market. As per estimates, biosimilar sales in the US could reach $60 billion annually. This also marks huge potential for pharmaceutical companies to expand their revenue streams through biosimilar development partnerships. By collaborating with biosimilar developers, large pharmaceutical firms can leverage their marketing expertise to commercialize affordable biosimilar versions and gain access to new patient segments. Such strategic alliances help companies offset revenue losses from upcoming patent cliffs of blockbuster biologics and additionally grow in the biosimilars market.Advanced Data Analytics is Emerging as a Key Trend Driving Drug DevelopmentLeveraging real-world data through advanced analytics has become a growing trend in the US pharmaceutical industry. Pharmacovigilance activities that closely monitor drug safety profiles are increasingly relying on real-world evidence from electronic health records. Moreover, predictive modeling based on patient data helps design more targeted clinical trials and personalized treatment approaches. Pharma giants are making large investments in building data and analytics capabilities to drive value-based care. Going forward, integrating multi-omics datasets and artificial intelligence promises to accelerate drug discovery and precision medicine development. Data-driven insights and decision-making are thus poised to transform the entire drug development landscape in the coming times.

Major Players are Covered in this report:▪️ Johnson and Johnson Inc.▪️ Pfizer Inc.▪️ AbbVie Inc.▪️ Merck KGaA▪️ Bristol-Myers Squibb CompanyUnited States Pharmaceuticals Market Segmentation:By Product Type- Prescription Drugs- Generic Drugs- OTC Drugs- Biologics- BiosimilarsBy Therapy Area- Oncology- Diabetes- Autoimmune Diseases- Neurological Disorders- Cardiovascular- Infectious Diseases- Others (Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, etc.)By Distribution Channel- Hospital Pharmacies- Retail Pharmacies- Online Pharmacies- OthersBy Route of Administration- Oral- Parenteral- Topical- OthersBy End-User- Hospitals- Clinics- Homecare- OthersBy Geography- Northeast- West- South- MidwestImportant Features of the reports::- Detailed analysis of the United States Pharmaceuticals market:- Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry:- Detailed market segmentation:- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value:- Recent industry trends and developments:- Competitive landscape of the United States Pharmaceuticals Market:- Strategies of key players and product offerings:- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth:- A neutral perspective towards United States Pharmaceuticals market performance What factors are impeding the growth of the United States Pharmaceuticals Market?B. What are the primary drivers fueling the growth of the United States Pharmaceuticals Market?C. Which segment stands out as the leading component in the United States Pharmaceuticals Market?D. Who are the key players actively participating in the United States Pharmaceuticals Market?E. Which region is poised to take the lead in the United States Pharmaceuticals Market?F. What is the projected CAGR for the United States Pharmaceuticals Market? Moreover, CoherentMI is a subsidiary of Coherent Market Insights Pvt Ltd., which is a market intelligence and consulting organization that helps businesses in critical business decisions. With our cutting-edge technology and experienced team of industry experts, we deliver actionable intelligence that helps our clients make informed decisions and stay ahead in today's rapidly changing business landscape.

