Rajasthan CM Holds Meeting To Discuss Paper Leak Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 28 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday held a meeting at the CM Office here during which he discussed the paper leak case of the state, an official said, adding the meeting was attended by several senior officials.

An official said that strict steps are being taken by the state government to stop incidents of paper leaks in public examinations in the upcoming competitive examinations.

Director General of Police Umesh Mishra, Additional Chief Secretary Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Abhay Kumar, Principal Secretary Home Anand Kumar, among other top officials were also present at the meeting.

Sharma said that strict arrangements will be made to prevent irregularities like paper leaks and copying in the upcoming recruitment examinations.

The Chief Minister also directed the districts to depute adequate officials and police personnel for the flying squads formed to monitor the examination centres.

Sharma said that special monitoring should be done on "suspicious" examination centers and coaching institutes, and the strictest legal action should be taken.

An instruction was also given to the officials to take strict action against the "cheating mafia".

A helpline number -- 9530428258 -- has been set up to enable people to seek or provide information, in a bid to ensure transparency and check irregularities.

The Chief Minister said that providing justice to the unemployed and hardworking youth is one of the priorities of the state government.

