Apple Temporarily Resumes Smartwatch Sales After US Appeals Court Ruling

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: A US appeals court suspended a ban imposed by a government committee on the sale of Apple smartwatches, regarding a patent dispute over the blood oxygen sensing technology.

Apple had filed an urgent petition asking the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to halt the order issued by the US International Trade Commission (ITC), which ruled that Apple had violated a patent for the California-based medical technology company Masimo.

Analysts believe that the final decision may cost Apple millions of dollars and may impose a settlement or some type of technical solutions. Accordingly, Masimo shares fell by approximately 4%, while Apple shares remained stable.

Apple announced on December 18 that it would stop selling its Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, in retail stores and on its website.

