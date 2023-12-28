President Ramkalawan Meets Seychellois Bodybuilder, Mr. Wallace Dorasamy

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

President Wavel Ramkalawan received Seychellois bodybuilder, Mr. Wallace Dorasamy at State House this morning. Mr. Dorasamy won a gold medal in the open bodybuilding middleweight class at the Ryan Terry British Championships in Manchester in the United Kingdom in October. He also won a silver medal in the men's classic physique, and, in both categories, he was among eight competitors vying for the gold medal.

Most recently, he clinched a gold medal at the National Physique Committee (NPC) Worldwide African Pro Qualifier held in Cape Town.

The President congratulated Mr. Dorasamy on his achievements as he welcomed him to State House. He commended him for being a role model for other athletes and youths, and reaffirmed the Government's commitment to support him in his endeavours.

"Congratulations on your achievements, we have witnessed your growth and hard work during your excellent performance in the recent international competitions. Your determination is bringing you closer to your goals. I wish you the very best for the future and keep up the discipline and perseverance,” said President Ramkalawan.

The meeting was an opportunity for Mr. Dorasamy to share his experiences and challenges as a bodybuilder. They also discussed projects ahead for 2024 preparation and as a sportsman what he needs to be able to achieve future goals.

Speaking to the local media after meeting the President, Mr. Dorasamy expressed his appreciation and honour to have been received by the Head of State, which for him shows that the Government recognizes his hard work. He underlined that today's meeting will surely motivate him to do better.

He was accompanied at State House by his Assistant Coach and Partner, Ms. Tara De la Fontaine.

