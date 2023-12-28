United Arab Emirates Extends Helping Hand To The People Of Seychelles

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Government of the United Arab Emirates has extended a helping hand to the people of Seychelles by donating 50 tonnes of essential food supplies for the victims affected by the disasters that struck on December 7th, 2023.

The consignment arrived at the Seychelles International Airport on December 27, 2023, at 4:35 pm, onboard a specially chartered Etihad flight.

The donation was delivered with the coordination of several humanitarian institutions in the UAE, showcasing the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

The consignment includes food items such as rice, cooking oil, pasta, tuna, milk powder, tea etc.

Distribution of the food items to the affected families will start tomorrow, December 29, 2023, with the assistance of the District Authorities of the respective districts and the Red Cross Society of Seychelles.

The Government and the people of Seychelles extend their heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to the UAE Government for this generous humanitarian gesture which reflects the long-standing relationship between Seychelles and the UAE.

