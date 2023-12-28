               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Defines Tax Exemptions For Film Production


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Tax exemptions for film production have been defined in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This was reflected in an amendment to the Tax Code, the decree on the application of which was signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

The amendment exempts from taxation 75 percent of profits from entrepreneurial activity of a cinematographic enterprise registered in the Republic of Azerbaijan and engaged in film production and dubbing for a period of three years beginning January 1, 2024.

