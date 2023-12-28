Azerbaijan Defines Tax Exemptions For Film Production

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Tax exemptions
for film production have been defined in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
This was reflected in an amendment to the Tax Code, the decree
on the application of which was signed by President Ilham
Aliyev.
The amendment exempts from taxation 75 percent of profits from
entrepreneurial activity of a cinematographic enterprise registered
in the Republic of Azerbaijan and engaged in film production and
dubbing for a period of three years beginning January 1, 2024.
