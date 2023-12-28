Zelensky Thanks U.S. For $250M Military Aid Package

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked U.S. President Joe Biden, Congress and the people of the United States for a $250 million security assistance package to Ukraine announced on December 27.

The head of state wrote about this on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky said that additional air defense missiles and components, anti-tank weapons, ammunition, mine clearing, and other equipment would cover Ukraine's most pressing needs.

"U.S. leadership in the coalition of over 50 countries providing Ukraine with military aid is critical to countering terror and aggression not only in Ukraine but around the world," he said.

He recalled that "this year, the U.S. has provided 34 military aid packages worth over $24 billion."

"Patriots, Abrams, armored vehicles, ATACMS, DPICM, air defense, missiles, artillery rounds, mine clearing capabilities, and other critical equipment. A historic decision to provide Ukraine with F-16 jets was made," Zelensky added.

"We will always be grateful for all of this support. To defend freedom and security not only in Ukraine and Europe but also in the United States, we must continue to respond to ongoing Russian aggression in the most forceful and resolute manner possible," he said.