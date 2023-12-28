Two Ukrainians Injured In Turkey Road Accident

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two Ukrainian women were injured in a road accident in the Turkish province of Sakarya on Thursday, December 28.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko told this to Ukrinform.

"Two Ukrainian women were injured in a road accident in the Turkish province of Sakarya. There is no threat to their lives. The victims received the necessary medical assistance," Nikolenko said.

He added that Ukraine's Consulate General in Istanbul was providing consular assistance to the affected citizens and interacting with the provincial security department and the gendarmerie command to clarify all the circumstances of the accident.

At least ten people were killed and 59 others injured in the accident.