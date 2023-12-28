Ukrainian Commander Shows Destruction Of Russian Armored Vehicles Near Synkivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi has shown the destruction by Ukrainian fighters of Russian armored vehicles and troops near Synkivka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region.

Syrskyi posted a relevant video on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"A morning assault by Russian occupiers near the settlement of Synkivka. As a result, one tank, three AFVs and 30 invaders were destroyed. One tank was damaged and ten people were wounded," the commander said.

Video: Official Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander