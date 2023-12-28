Turkiye's E-Commerce Exceeds Its Year-End Target

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre
The 1.5 trillion lira turnover target set for this year in the
e-commerce sector has already been achieved with the November
campaigns. President of the Electronic Commerce Operators
Association (ETİD), Hakan Çevikoğlu, said, "We plan to close 2023
with a turnover of over 1.6 trillion liras. Our target next year is
2.7 trillion liras with the contribution of e-export."
Stating that they plan to close 2023 with a turnover of over 1.6
trillion liras, Çevikoğlu emphasised that the sector will continue
its mobility in the new year and added, "In 2024, the e-commerce
sector will grow even further with e-export. Our Ministry of
Commerce has already stated that e-exports will increase by 1.5
percent. It aims to increase its share to 10 percent in the next 10
years," he said.
Çevikoğlu stated that when we look at the world average, every
4th package in e-commerce shopping goes abroad, but in
Turkiye, every 20th package goes abroad. He stated that
sales from Turkiye are mainly made to the West, so they want to
increase sales to eastern countries, and noted that the USA ranks
first in foreign sales and Russia ranks second.
Moreover, Çevikoğlu added that there are 40 Turkish companies
selling abroad in the e-commerce sector, and many companies are
waiting for approval to start sales. Emphasising that the Ministry
of Commerce and the Chinese Embassy provided the necessary support
in order to accelerate the transactions regarding the foreign sales
of Turkish companies, Çevikoğlu added that all the necessary
facilities were provided to Turkish companies to start their
foreign sales in order to increase e-export.
