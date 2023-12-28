Heydar Aliyev Foundation Organises Celebration For Children

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Heydar Aliyev Foundation organised a celebration for kids in
need of special care on New Year's Eve and the Day of Solidarity of
Azerbaijanis of the World a few days before 2023 came to an end, Azernews reports.
Children from various boarding schools and orphanages, those in
need of special care due to restricted health opportunities, and
children of martyrs were all invited to the holiday celebration
held in Gulustan Palace.
In buses designated for them, the kids arrived at the palace
where the festivities were taking place.
The children were greeted by heroes from fairy tales in a joyful
setting that was filled with festive music. Children themselves got
the chance to replicate any hero from fairy tales through Face
Art.
The opening of the holiday celebration featured a video on
Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, and
his concern for children, as well as his attendance with them on
World Azerbaijani Solidarity Day and the New Year's holidays in
previous years.
The New Year's play that is shown to kids is centred around
love, camaraderie, support for one another, and the triumph of good
over evil. The performance featured several fairy-tale heroes in
addition to the dragon, a symbol of the forthcoming year 2024.
The children celebrated the holiday with well-known artists,
cartoon characters, and heroes from their favourite fairy tales,
dancing and singing together in the New Year's palace.
Azerbaijani artists and several children's collectives
participated in the musical and entertainment program. Children in
need of special care witnessed performances by People's Artists
Aygun Kazımova, Zulfiya Khanbabayeva, Honoured Artist Manana, and
other artists such as Aysel Teymurzadeh, Elnur Mammadov, Gunay
Ibrahimli, Murad Arif, and Zamiq Huseynov.
Under the direction of Mehriban Aliyeva, the First Vice
President of Azerbaijan, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation works
tirelessly to address the issues of children who are left without
parental care, children with special needs, and children of our
martyrs who gave their lives defending Azerbaijan's territorial
integrity. To the delight of the kids in that category, the
Foundation organises traditional New Year's events every year.
The kids received holiday gifts from the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation during the lively event, which lasted for almost two
hours.
