Chameleon Announces Girl Scout Cookietm Inspired Cold-Brew Coffee Flavors Coming Soon

Chameleon Organic Coffee® , the original purveyors of consciously crafted bottled cold-brew coffee, today announced it has entered into a licensing agreement with Girl Scouts of the USA, the largest girl-led organization in the world, to introduce delicious variations of Chameleon's award-winning cold-brew, featuring Girl Scout CookieTM inspired flavors, launching in the coming months.

A first-time licensee of Girl Scouts of the USA, the upcoming line includes a range of flavors inspired by America's beloved Girl Scout cookies, blended with Chameleon's exciting new French Roast cold-brew.

"We embarked on a mission to unite our values of environmental stewardship and the pursuit of one's dreams with Girl Scouts' unwavering commitment to authenticity and adventure," said Mike Quinones, Chief Marketing Officer of Chameleon Organic Coffee. "The outcome is a perfect pairing of Girl Scout CookieTM Inspired Cold-Brew flavors – delivering a better coffee for a better world."

"We're excited to partner with Chameleon Organic Coffee to create these amazing cold-brews," said Wendy Lou, chief revenue officer of GSUSA. "Chameleon's coffee stands for so much more – and so do our Girl Scout cookie flavors. Millions of girls have learned essential skills through the Cookie program and to see our flavors transformed into exciting new products is a credit to the innovation of Girl Scouts everywhere."

The Chameleon Cold-Brew Girl Scout CookieTM Inspired product line will start with three delicious flavors including:

Thin MintsTM Cold-Brew : Inspired by their namesake, the popular Thin MintsTM cookie, this cold-brew blend perfectly pairs refreshing mint and dark chocolate.



Coconut Caramel Cold-Brew : Inspired by another top Girl Scout CookieTM flavor, this delightful blend delivers notes of sweet caramel combined with coconut and chocolate.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cold-Brew : Reminiscent of a long-standing favorite Girl Scout CookieTM flavor, this decadent blend features smooth, rich peanut butter with notes of smooth and creamy chocolate.

Quinones added, "The new Chameleon Cold-Brew lineup gives consumers a new way to enjoy the flavors of their favorite Girl Scout cookies in a decadent ready-to-drink beverage."

Chameleon Cold-Brew Girl Scout CookieTM inspired flavors will be offered in 8 oz. ready-to-drink varieties and available online at ChameleonCoffee

this Spring with additional retail availability to follow.

To learn more and sign up for launch updates, visit ChameleonCoffee .

About Chameleon Organic Coffee®

Founded in 2010, Chameleon Cold-Brew is Austin's original purveyor of bottled cold-brew coffee. Providing a one-of-a-kind, completely customizable coffee experience, Chameleon uses certified organic, responsibly sourced coffee. Chameleon's proprietary brewing process produces a super smooth, less acidic, highly caffeinated coffee that can be enjoyed hot or cold. The brand's portfolio of organic coffee offerings includes ready-to-drink cold-brew varieties, cold-brew concentrates, and now whole bean and ground coffee. For more information, please visit ChameleonCoffee or keep up with us on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About Girl Scouts of the USA

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges-whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit girlscouts.

