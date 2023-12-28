               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Determination Of Interest Rate Trigger - Totalkredit A/S


12/28/2023 9:16:24 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Determination of interest rate trigger
The Nykredit Group has determined the interest rate trigger level for the floating-rate bond DK000954403-3 (Cita3M/2025 October).
The interest rate trigger will apply for three months until the next interest reset date, 1 April 2024.

ISIN Interest rate trigger
DK000954403-3 9.0963%

Questions may be addressed to Emil Schmidt Andreasen, Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 22 72, or Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

