Determination Of Interest Rate Trigger - Totalkredit A/S

Determination of interest rate trigger The Nykredit Group has determined the interest rate trigger level for the floating-rate bond DK000954403-3 (Cita3M/2025 October). The interest rate trigger will apply for three months until the next interest reset date, 1 April 2024.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.