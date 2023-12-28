James Kenton Analyzes Metal Roofing Versus Traditional Options

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) James Kenton, a seasoned expert in metal roofing, sheds light on the pros and cons of each option to help clients make informed choices.

Mt. Juliet, TN, 28th December 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , When it comes to residential construction and renovation, one of the most critical decisions homeowners face is the selection of roofing materials. Traditional options, like asphalt shingles, wood shakes, or clay tiles, have long dominated the market. However, in recent years, metal roofing has emerged as a formidable contender, challenging the status quo with its durability, sustainability, and aesthetic versatility.







This shift has led to a growing need for expert analysis of roofing options. James Kenton , a Tennessee-based metal roofing specialist with decades of experience, is bridging this knowledge gap by providing in-depth comparisons between metal roofing and traditional materials.

“Choosing the right roofing material is essential in defining a home's longevity and efficiency. Our goal is to guide homeowners through this decision-making process with transparency and expertise.”

Kenton's approach to this comparison is rooted in an understanding of homeowners' concerns: longevity, cost-effectiveness, environmental impact, and aesthetic appeal. He argues that while traditional roofing materials have their advantages, such as initial affordability and conventional aesthetics, they often fall short in longevity and sustainability compared to metal options.

“Homeowners are increasingly looking for long-term solutions for their roofing needs,” says James Kenton .“Metal roofing offers durability, energy efficiency, and a range of styles that can complement any home.”

Through his comprehensive analysis, Kenton highlights that metal roofs typically last up to 50 years or more, significantly outperforming the average lifespan of traditional asphalt shingles. He also points out the energy efficiency of metal roofs, noting their ability to reflect solar heat, thereby reducing cooling costs. This aspect provides financial benefits to homeowners and helps reduce the environmental impact.

Kenton's expertise also extends to the aesthetic versatility of metal roofing. He dispels the misconception that metal roofs lack variety. Kenton showcases an array of options from traditional standing seam to tiles and shingles in various colors and finishes. This versatility allows homeowners to achieve the desired look for their homes without sacrificing functionality.

Moreover, Kenton addresses the concern of cost, a significant factor in roofing decisions. He acknowledges the higher initial investment in metal roofing but emphasizes the long-term savings in maintenance, replacement costs, and energy bills. His thorough analysis provides a holistic view; it helps homeowners understand the true cost of roofing over time.

The impact of James Kenton's work is evident in the growing number of homeowners opting for metal roofing. His advocacy and expertise have not only influenced individual choices but are also shaping broader industry trends toward sustainable building practices. By focusing on education and informed decision-making, Kenton empowers his clients, enabling them to make choices that fulfill their immediate needs and contribute to the larger environmental good. Kenton's dedication to the field and commitment to his clients position him as a pivotal figure in the future of sustainable roofing solutions.

About James Kenton

James Kenton offers a range of metal roofing services from installation to maintenance and repair. With over 30 years in the industry, Kenton has established himself as a trusted expert. He's widely recognized for his in-depth knowledge and practical approach to roofing.

Kenton's business stands out for its dedication to quality and sustainability. His team uses high-grade materials to ensure that every roofing project is built to last and perform optimally. Kenton can be contacted using the information shared below.

