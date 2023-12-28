(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Laser Care Skin Clinic introduces transformative Lumecca IPL and Forma V services for enhanced aesthetics in Ealing.

Ealing, London, 28th December 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Laser Care Skin Clinic, a leading medical aesthetics facility in Ealing, London, has recently introduced groundbreaking treatments, including Lumecca IPL and Forma V, to provide residents with state-of-the-art solutions for skin, body, and hair care. With a commitment to delivering exceptional results, Laser Care Skin Clinic has become synonymous with innovation and excellence in non-surgical cosmetic treatments. The clinic's extensive range of services covers everything from laser hair removal to non-surgical feminine intimate parts tightening, reflecting its dedication to addressing diverse aesthetic concerns.







“As we continue to redefine cosmetic treatments in Ealing, London, our focus remains on ensuring the highest standards of excellence and patient satisfaction.”

One of the clinic's standout offerings is the Lumecca IPL treatment, a powerful and advanced intense pulsed light therapy. Lumecca stands out for its ability to significantly improve pigmented and vascular lesions after just one session, setting it apart from traditional IPL treatments. The clinic's adoption of Lumecca represents a commitment to offering patients visible and instant results, reducing the number of sessions required compared to traditional IPL treatments. This innovation aligns with Laser Care Skin Clinic's philosophy of providing efficient, effective, and patient-centric solutions.

Discussing their services, a representative from the clinic commented,“At Laser Care Skin Clinic, we are thrilled to introduce Lumecca IPL and Forma V to our repertoire of advanced aesthetic treatments. These cutting-edge services embody our commitment to providing our clients with the latest innovations in non-surgical cosmetic care. Lumecca IPL's transformative power and Forma V's revolutionary approach to feminine intimate parts tightening reflect our dedication to efficiency, safety, and delivering visible, instant results.”

Addressing the specific needs of women, Laser Care Skin Clinic introduces Forma V, a non-invasive and non-ablative radio frequency treatment designed for women's intimate well-being. This treatment is targeted at improving vaginal inner and outer laxity, dryness, and stress urinary incontinence. The clinic aims to debunk the misconception that such treatments are painful, clarifying that Forma V can be performed without anaesthesia. Additionally, the procedure boasts minimal downtime, making it a convenient option for busy individuals seeking effective feminine intimate parts tightening.

The founder of Laser Care Skin Clinic is Dr. Musarrat Naz, a medical doctor with extensive qualifications, including an MBBS, Clinical MD in Internal Medicine, and MSc in Clinical Dermatology. Dr Naz's 18 years of clinical experience in internal medicine across various regions, including Pakistan, Dubai, and the UK, positions her as a highly skilled practitioner in non-surgical cosmetic treatments. Besides Forma V and Lumecca IPL, the clinic offers a range of services, including laser hair removal, cosmetic injections, CO2 laser resurfacing, HydraFacials, Microneedling, Obagi radiance facial peels, Cosmelan depigmentation, etc.

