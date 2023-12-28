Leawo Launched Limited-Time Discounts Up To 93% OFF For New Year Sales

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Leawo has unveiled a New Year sales event and kicked off the New Year with a bang as they bring the best seller CleverGet All-In-One with an unbeatable discount – 93% off. It is a powerful tool to download favorite movies/shows/animes/other kinds of videos from popular streaming services.

Each new year brings new trends, new interests, and even more sales among all stores. This New Year, Leawo has initiated 2023 Leawo Christmas & New Year Sales as a way to thank users. According to different updated versions for Wins and Mac, Wins users can get CleverGet All-In-One V15 on this activity at $229.95 after a discount from the original cost of $3498.00 for a lifetime plan, while Mac users can get V14 at a lower cost right now. Meanwhile, several modules are offered at half cost, such as Hulu Downloader , Netflix Downloader , Amazon Downloader , etc. This campaign is valid before January 15, 2024.







CleverGet All-In-One is pleased to offer a trial plan, so everyone is welcome to use it before purchasing any modules. With the support of 40 modules (in the V15 version), users are allowed to download interested videos or live streams from 1000+ streaming sites like YouTube, Twitter, Hulu, Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Apple TV Plus, OnlyFans, etc. at up to 8K resolution without quality loss.

This comprehensive video downloader package not only supports downloading a single TV show episode, but also helps download all seasons of the current episode when it lists all available sources for choice. It elevates movies or TV shows watching experience without ads disturbing or internet connection loading. Moreover, users can select subtitles and audio tracks, and save them to independent SRT/SUP files or pack them into output videos for visual delights, keeping every movie night even more special.

Besides, CleverGet also offers a Streaming Video Recorder module, which enables users to record streaming video to 1080P MP4/MKV files from almost all sites, including streaming sites supported by those video downloader modules. With subtitles and audio tracks selected before recording, the entire streaming video recording process can run in the background with a recording projector to stop or restart recording. What's more, multilingual and easy-to-use UI is one of the keys to turning CleverGet modules into the best sellers.

It is noted that the above features may be different according to each module and streaming site, therefore, for more details please visit CleverGet's official site: .

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include DVD Copy, Blu-ray Creator, UHD Creator, Music Recorder, Video Converter, PhotoIns, iOSFix, Tunes Cleaner, Data Recovery, iTransfer and others for both Win and Mac platforms.