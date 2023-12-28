Sri Lanka orders additional vaccine dose to infants as measles reappears

(MENAFN) Sri Lanka is anticipated to provide an additional dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine to infants between the age of 6-8 months in nine of the nation's 25 regions subsequent to the rising of measles, an administration official stated here on Thursday.



Secretary to the Ministry of Health Palitha Mahipala mentioned in a press conference that furthermore, children between the age of nine months to 15 years who have not gotten the MMR vaccine, can get vaccinated starting from January 6 2024.



There have been more than 700 cases of measles documented countrywide since May in 2023, mainly in the Colombo area, he mentioned.



Cases have also been documented from the Gampaha, Kalutara, Galle, Matara, Kandy, Jaffna, Kurunegala, as well as Ampara areas.



The health ministry is going to set up 1,600 health centers over the South Asian nation for citizens to obtain the vaccine, according to Mahipala.



In 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) mentioned that Sri Lanka had effectively exterminated the transmissible disease due to a positive vaccination campaign.



Mahipala cited that thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccination rate has fell and this has permitted the renaissance of measles cases in the nation.



