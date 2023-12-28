BDCTP GLOBAL Obtains Canadian MSB License: A Key Step In Expanding Into The North American Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compliance has become the core competitiveness of cryptocurrency exchanges in recent years. As a pioneer in the industry, BDCTP GLOBAL Exchange has announced that it has successfully obtained the Canadian MSB (Money Services Business) license. This not only represents the important recognition of international financial regulatory agencies towards BDCTP GLOBAL, but also signifies a significant improvement in its strength and professionalism in the global cryptocurrency trading market.

As one of the active markets for cryptocurrency trading globally, Canada's MSB license is considered an important permit for financial service institutions. By obtaining this license, BDCTP GLOBAL is able to legally provide financial activities such as currency exchange, transfer services, and payment processing in Canada, which is crucial for its expansion plans in the North American market.

According to Statista data, cryptocurrency trading volume in Canada has been continuously growing in the past few years, with an increase of over 60% between 2020 and 2021. Elizabeth Martinez, the market manager of BDCTP GLOBAL, stated, "Obtaining the Canadian MSB license is a key step in our North American expansion strategy. It not only proves our compliance operation, but also signifies our commitment to the global market."

BDCTP GLOBAL's technological innovation and optimization of user experience have made it an important participant in the field of cryptocurrency trading. The platform continuously improves its efficiency and security by applying the latest blockchain technology. In addition, BDCTP GLOBAL also focuses on enhancing customer service levels, including multilingual support and 24/7 customer service, to meet the needs of global users.

"Our goal is to provide excellent services not only in Canada but also in the entire North American market. Obtaining the MSB license paves the way for us to provide comprehensive services in this region and lays the foundation for future expansion," mentioned Elizabeth.

To further consolidate its position in the North American market, BDCTP GLOBAL plans to seek more financial service licenses in other regions in the coming years. These plans will involve close cooperation with local financial institutions to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and market characteristics.

Meanwhile, BDCTP GLOBAL is actively exploring emerging areas such as DeFi and NFT to enhance the diversity and attractiveness of its products and services. The platform plans to launch a series of blockchain-based innovative financial products in the next few months, which will further expand its influence in the global market.

Elizabeth further added that BDCTP GLOBAL will utilize artificial intelligence and big data analysis to enhance market insights and risk management capabilities. The application of these technologies will not only improve the platform's trading efficiency and user experience but also provide users with more in-depth and personalized market analysis and investment advice. This innovative initiative is expected to distinguish BDCTP GLOBAL among cryptocurrency trading service providers, offering more efficient and intelligent trading solutions to its customers.

In terms of community building, BDCTP GLOBAL plans to further develop its education and research platforms to maintain community engagement and information acquisition. Through BDCTP Academy and BDCTP Research, it aims to enhance users' trading knowledge and market understanding, as well as strengthen the knowledge base and decision-making capabilities of the entire cryptocurrency community.

"We believe that by providing high-quality educational resources and in-depth market analysis, we can help investors better understand and utilize the cryptocurrency market," said Martinez.

With the continuous improvement of global cryptocurrency trading regulations and the maturation of the market, BDCTP GLOBAL is expected to play a more important role in the North American market and become a significant force driving the development of the entire cryptocurrency trading industry. The platform will continue to focus on providing a transparent, fair, and efficient trading environment while strengthening cooperation with regulatory agencies to ensure compliance with regulations in various countries. Through these measures, BDCTP GLOBAL aims to become a benchmark in the field of cryptocurrency trading, leading the industry towards a more mature and sustainable future.

"Our expansion in the global market is a key part of BDCTP GLOBAL's continuous growth," summarized Martinez. "Obtaining the Canadian MSB license is just the beginning of our journey. We look forward to leaving our mark in the global financial market in the next few years and contributing our strength to the development of cryptocurrency trading."

