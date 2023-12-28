Mullen Delivers 50 Class 1 EV Cargo Vans And Invoices Randy Marion Automotive Group For $1,680,000

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mullen intends to deliver 285 Class 1 vehicles within the next five business days

Mullen to close fiscal first quarter on Dec. 31 with over $6,054,300 invoiced for Class 1 vehicles

Vehicles delivered to Randy Marion are part of the 6,000 Class 1 vehicle purchase order of $200,000,000; majority of vehicles to be delivered through calendar year 2024





BREA, Calif., Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the“Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces delivery of 50 all-electric Mullen ONE, Class 1 cargo vans to Randy Marion Automotive Group (“RMA” or“Randy Marion”) with the Company invoicing RMA for $1,680,000.

The Company anticipates shipping and invoicing a total of 285 Mullen ONE cargo vans within the next five business days to Randy Marion Automotive Group.

“With the advance of last-mile delivery and the growth of in-home services, the Mullen ONE EV cargo van is in strong demand,” said Brad Sigmon, fleet vice president at Randy Marion Automotive.“The Mullen ONE is an extremely versatile offering and the diversity of interest ranges from delivery companies to municipal clients to small business operators.”

“We are proud to launch and scale multiple production lines to meet customer demands,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

Mullen ONE, Class 1 Urban Delivery EV Cargo Van

The Mullen ONE is anticipated to be the first EV cargo van for sale in the U.S. market in the Class 1 commercial vehicle segment. This van was designed for last-mile delivery, with best-in-class cargo volume, payload and turning diameter to easily navigate through narrow urban streets and residential roads.

Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV Cargo Van Highlights:



110-mile estimated range

4,881 lbs. GVWR

1,683 lbs. max payload

157-cubic-feet cargo volume 20-foot turning radius

View full vehicle specifications for the Mullen ONE here .

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV, Mullen Commercial Class 1-3 EVs and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of Electric Last Mile Solutions' (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.

To learn more about the Company, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as“continue,”“will,”“may,”“could,”“should,”“expect,”“expected,”“plans,”“intend,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the timing of future Mullen vehicle deliveries, the expected demand for all classes of Mullen vehicles, whether the Mullen ONE will perform as expected or be the first EV cargo van for sale in the U.S. market in the Class 1 commercial vehicle segment. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen's plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

Contact :

Mullen Automotive, Inc.

+1 (714) 613-1900



Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office

...

Attachment

Mullen delivers 50 Class 1 EV cargo vans to Randy Marion Automotive Group