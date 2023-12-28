JOHN HUGHES GOLF MOVES TO CHAMPIONSGATE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

John Hughes Golf is relocating its base of operations in early 2024 to the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate.

CHAMPIONSGATE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- For years, John Hughes Golf has been a leader in golf instruction in central Florida. In a state where the environment is favorable for golf all year round and world-class courses abound, there are many organizations for aspiring golfers to choose from as they seek to build their skills. In a major development, John Hughes Golf is relocating its base of operations in early 2024 to the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate . With two amazing 18-hole courses and a 9-hole par 3 course for working on short game skills, ChampionsGate is an ideal home for John Hughes Golf. Students who sign up for a half-day or multi-day golf school with one of the organization's highly skilled instructors are sure to enjoy the luxurious setting of the Omni Orlando Resort as they play.In recent years, John Hughes Golf has enjoyed significant growth in a number of different areas. While John Hughes, the president and CEO, and his team of expert instructors have been providing students with great golf coaching for many years in the central Florida region, in the post-COVID era the organization has expanded its offerings in many ways. From adding new technology as instructional techniques to hosting a golf school at the beautiful McLemore Golf Club in the mountains of Georgia, many exciting things have been happening at John Hughes Golf recently.As of January 15, another major change will take effect at the organization, as John Hughes Golf will move to the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate as its base of operations. John Hughes is very excited and optimistic about the opportunities that the move will create for the organization's students, from those aspiring to join the professional circuit to individuals and couples who simply want to fit in an hour or two of great coaching as part of their Florida vacation.ChampionsGate offers a wealth of great golf potential, with two full courses of 18 holes as well as a par 3 course that is lit for nighttime play. The resort is already a prime destination for golfers who want to experience the best of what Florida golf has to offer, and with John Hughes Golf on site to help students improve their skills, it is sure to become even more popular with visitors.Of course, guests at the Omni Orlando Resort also have a wealth of other activities to enjoy, from swimming to incredible dining to the wide range of tourist experiences that surround the resort. Just 12 miles from both DisneyWorld and Universal Studios, the Omni Orlando Resort is centrally located in the heart of Florida's most exciting region.The signature offerings of John Hughes Golf, which will fit very well with the varied golf opportunities on site at ChampionsGate, are its half-day and full day golf schools. These sessions are designed for individuals and couples who want to have their technique assessed by a professional and get insights on how they can improve. The instructional opportunities can be customized based on what particular skills the student wants to focus on, or beginners can enjoy an overall introduction to the game and get a head start on developing basic skills under the coaching of friendly, attentive, and expert teachers.One enormously valuable feature of the approach that John Hughes Golf takes to instruction is the implementation of many different types of digital technologies. Long after students leave the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate, they will continue to benefit from their golf school experience with access to additional instructional videos, video analysis of their skills, and even access to follow-up virtual coaching for 30 days after the session. These benefits help students make the most of their in-person coaching after they return home.Starting on January 15, visitors to central Florida can find John Hughes Golf on site at the beautiful ChampionsGate courses, ready to give them the tools to enjoy the game of golf more fully than ever before. Those interested in a session can learn more and book their appointments at the organization's website, . There they can also learn about special events, including the seasonal golf school retreats at northern Georgia's McLemore Golf Club.

John Hughes

John Hughes Golf

+1 407-852-8547

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram