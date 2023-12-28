Gangster Held For Attack On Gurugram Club Owner In South Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) A week after an owner of Gurugram club was attacked with iron rods and shots were fired at his car in South Delhi's Dera Mandi Road, the Delhi Police has arrested a member of Randeep Bhati-Sachin Musa gang in connection with the incident, an official said on Thursday.

The notorious criminal has been identified as Hitesh, 26, a resident of Haryana's Faridabad district.

According to police, on December 21, at 8:53 a.m. a police control room call was received at Fatehpur Beri police station from Rahul, the brother of the victim, Sunder, the owner of 'King Club' at JMD Mall Gurugram.

Rahul told police that his brother had been fired upon while travelling from his club in Gurugram to his residence.

According to him, Sunder's car was chased by two cars with HR-51 (Faridabad, Haryana) registration numbers.

"Harkesh, an acquaintance of Sunder, who was present at the scene, also provided additional details," Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Chandan Chowdhary said.

Harkesh disclosed that the attackers had an old enmity with Sunder and him, stemming from financial issues related to the King Club.

"The assailants, allegedly from Tigaon village in Faridabad, had pursued Sunder from Gurugram, firing upon him near Gwal Pahari Chauki," the DCP said.

The assailants caught up with Sunder in front of Farm No. 21, Dera Mandi Road, where they reportedly fired upon his car and assaulted him with iron rods before fleeing the scene.

"Three empty cartridges were recovered from the spot, and Sunder's damaged car was found abandoned on the roadside," said the DCP. Miraculously, Sunder sustained injuries but did not suffer any gunshot wounds.

"He was promptly taken to the AIIMS Trauma Center by his relatives for medical attention. The police, including the crime team, swiftly responded to the incident, securing the area for investigation," said the DCP.

During the probe, as per the registration details multiple raids were conducted in Jasana and Tigaon villages and Faridabad and Hitesh nabbed from Jasana.

"Hitesh is a distant relative of gangster Sachin Musa and came in his close contact seven years ago. He met gangster Randeep Bhati through Sachin Musa and was inspired by their lifestyle. He also joined the gang and started crime with them. He was arrested four times earlier in Faridabad and UP," the DCP said.

On December 20 night, Sachin Musa and his associates called him to Faridabad and planned firing on the complainant to threaten him. "Other associates of Hitesh have been identified and raids are being conducted to arrest them also," the DCP added.

--IANS

ssh/vd