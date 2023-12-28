Palestinian death rate in Gaza Strip exceeds 21,000

(MENAFN) The number of Palestinian deaths because of Israel’s assaults on the Gaza Strip exceeded 21,000, as the Gaza-based Health Ministry stated on Wednesday.



Ashraf al-Qidra, the representative of the ministry, stated throughout a news conference that the victims from the Israeli assaults in the Gaza Strip have now increased to 21,110 deaths and 55,243 wounded.



He also noted that 195 citizens were murdered while 325 were wounded and moved to hospitals over the last 24 hours because of Israeli assaults.



Al-Qidra cautioned against the measured aiming by the Israeli forces of the neighborhood close to the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, advising international organizations to take effective and instant measures to guarantee the protection of the complex, its workforce, the injured, and the thousands of evacuated citizens within it.



In the meantime, Palestinian Premier Mohammed Shtayyeh declared on Wednesday the termination of all New Year festivities as a result of Israel's nonstop armed operation on the Gaza Strip.



Shtayyeh mentioned the Palestinian administration in Ramallah came to a conclusion throughout a weekly gathering "to cancel all New Year's Eve celebrations, and there will be marches of anger against the occupation's crimes."



