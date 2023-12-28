Iran discards IAEA's claims around uranium enrichment

(MENAFN) Iran's nuclear head negated allegations that the nation had augmented its manufacturing of highly enriched uranium as "media hype," an Iranian news agency reported Wednesday.



Mohammad Eslami, leader of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, shared remarks on the offshoots of a cabinet discussion, in response to a declaration by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) briefing a private report disclosed to an international news agency.



He assured that "Iran's uranium enrichment activities remained unchanged and compliant with international regulations."



"We have been enriching uranium to 60 percent for some time now. We haven't changed anything nor created new capacity," Eslami stated.



"This is simply media hype," he voiced, supposing the report is "orchestrated by the White House and Israel" to draw away attention from their movements in Gaza and bounce public scrutiny.



The IAEA report alleged that Iran had upturned a new strike in its enrichment of uranium to "near weapons-grade levels," adding that Iran carry on enriching uranium to 60 percent at its Natanz and Fordow facilities.



Iran contracted the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear agreement with world powers in 2015, approving to bound its nuclear program in return for lifting restrictions. The United States withdrawal from the agreement in 2018 and the following enforcement of sanctions provoked Iran to reduce its JCPOA obligations.



Discussions to resuscitate the JCPOA started in Vienna in 2021 but have delayed since August 2022, with no important development reported.



