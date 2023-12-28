Orthoatlanta Provides On-The-Field Coverage For 2023 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl Game

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OrthoAtlanta an Official Partner of the 2023 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

OrthoAtlanta is proud to serve as the official orthopedic and sports medicine provider to the 2023 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 30, at noon E.T., in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Pairing No. 11 Ole Miss against No. 10 Penn State, this year's matchup represents only the sixth Big Ten vs. SEC matchup in the Bowl's history, but will be the second-consecutive showdown between the conferences following last year's CFP Semifinal that featured No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Georgia. It also marks the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

OrthoAtlanta provides on-site orthopedic medical services on game day and throughout Bowl Week to the players of both teams, their coaches, staff and officials. OrthoAtlanta has served as the official sports medicine provider to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl for more than 20 years, and is recognized by Peach Bowl, Inc., as one of its longest-running sponsor partners.

"OrthoAtlanta physicians serve as the key medical point of contact for the visiting teams while they are in town," said Dr. Todd A. Schmidt, OrthoAtlanta orthopedic surgeon and Medical Director for the 2023 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. "OrthoAtlanta provides 24/7 availability from the time the teams arrive in Atlanta, staying with the teams, traveling to all practices, and working in the training rooms with the team medical staff." In conjunction with the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, OrthoAtlanta also hosts a medical team dinner for both teams during Bowl Week, allowing them to socialize in a casual setting, a service no other bowl game provides.

"OrthoAtlanta physicians and medical staff work together with Peach Bowl, Inc., staff, the teams and officials, to deliver top medical service to the Bowl and Aflac Kickoff Game each year," said Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president. "It's a trusted partnership that extends throughout the year, including the many months of planning that lead up to the games and throughout game day."

About OrthoAtlanta

OrthoAtlanta is one of the largest physician-owned orthopedic and sports medicine practices in the Southeast providing an integrated approach to delivering musculoskeletal care. With over 60 physicians serving in 21 offices, the practice provides the highest level of patient care for injuries or deformity of muscles, joints, bones, and spine. OrthoAtlanta offers convenient accessibility to a full range of musculoskeletal surgeons, specialists and patient services including on-site physical therapy, pain management care, six MRI imaging centers and workers' compensation coordination. OrthoAtlanta Surgery Centers in Austell and Fayetteville provide cost-effective, same day surgical procedures in an accredited outpatient center. Comprehensive operative and nonoperative musculoskeletal care and expertise includes sports medicine, arthroscopic surgery, hip replacement, knee replacement, neck and spine surgery, elbow and shoulder surgery, hand and wrist surgery, foot and ankle surgery, physical medicine and rehabilitation, arthritis treatment, general orthopedics, work-related and acute orthopedic injuries.

