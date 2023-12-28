Chinese EV maker BYD plans on building NEV factory in Hungary

(MENAFN) Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer BYD is going to form its initial European new energy passenger vehicle factory in Hungary, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto stated on Friday.



This development plan is one of the most important investments in Hungary’s financial history, which means "thousands of new jobs and the latest technology in the industry of the future," Szijjarto mentioned to the media.



BYD, the world's top producer of new energy vehicles (NEVs), is growing its market with new factories. Following 224 rounds of discussions with the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency, BYD decided the southern Hungarian city of Szeged, making it the sixth car factory in Hungary.



Szijjarto stated this project reinforces Hungary's financial situation and the nation’s part in the international shift towards EVs.



"This investment underscores Hungary's leading role in the technological revolution. It's been a long time since Hungary led in such a fundamental global technological renewal, but now we are at the forefront," Szijjarto mentioned.



The cutting-edge facility will be a groundbreaking initiative built by a Chinese automotive firm in Europe and will have a progressive vehicle production line, BYD declared to a Chinese news agency.



The factory will be constructed over stages and is predicted to improve the Hungarian economy and support regional chains, the Chinese firm mentioned.



The manufacturing hub, well-appointed with innovative technology and automated processes, wishes to be a one of a kind facility for new energy passenger vehicles, nurturing technological cooperation and innovation between China and Hungary, it also stated.



