The Real Estate Industry Is Under Attack: A Florida Broker Fights Back.

A Real Estate Brokerage and Real Estate School, Both Under One Roof . . . A Unique Combination, Right Here in Jacksonville

Join Philip Simonetta who is the Broker-Owner Of Pier 21 Realty, LLC. for a critical conversation regarding the future for agents in the real estate industry.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Register At The Link Below To Join Our Live Zoom Conversation | 12-31-2023 At 3pm

Join Philip Simonetta who is the Broker-Owner Of Pier 21 Realty, LLC. and The Florida Real Estate School By Pier 21 Realty for a critical conversation regarding the future for agents in the real estate industry. He is going to discuss and share strategies to pivot and adapt to the changes in the market as well as the crushing lawsuits threating agents income and futures. Watch the videos below and bring your questions to the Zoom Meeting.

Philip Simonetta, who is the Broker-Owner of Pier 21 Realty, LLC., and The Florida Real Estate School By Pier 21 Realty is now offering his apprenticeship program free to all agents who join his brokerage. In addition if you are thinking of beginning a career in real estate he has designed a program to educate you as a student and then hire, mentor and train you as an agent.

THE PROGRAM BEGINS 02/05/2024 FROM 6PM-8PM AND CONTINUES THE SAME TIME ON MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS AND FRIDAYS THROUGH 03/01/2023 LIVE ON ZOOM.

PHILIP SIMONETTA

PIER 21 REALTY LLC

+1 844-474-3721

Brokers & Agents Under Fire! Philip Simonetta Fights Back