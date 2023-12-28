Bonita Ranch: Hosts First Wedding Expo Of 2024, Showcasing Sustainable Mediterranean Wedding Venue In Melbourne, Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tables adorned with Bonita Ranch's nursery plants, a sustainable touch to elevate wedding decor. Photo credit: Cherie Lyn Photography

Wedding planners foresee Bonita Ranch's villa backdrop as the iconic image for couples' memories. Photo credit: Ardensea

La Terrazza dell'Alba,' Bonita Ranch's exclusive Mediterranean balcony, a picturesque spot for unforgettable 'first look' or post-ceremony photos. Photo credit: Ardensea

Introducing Sustainable Elegance: Bonita Ranch's Premier Open House & Wedding Expo, a Celebratory Event Venue in Brevard County, Florida.

Amidst the bustling wedding scene in Brevard County, Bonita Ranch emerges as an eco-conscious wedding venue in Melbourne, Florida , drawing inspiration from Mediterranean aesthetics reminiscent of Italian or Spanish villas. This unique venue introduces a pioneering concept in wedding experiences, intertwining a 'nursery to table' philosophy that harmonizes love, nature, and community.Florida typically hosts approximately 180,000 to 200,000 weddings annually. Within this expansive industry, substantial waste is generated, largely stemming from single-use decorations and packaging."At Bonita Ranch, our commitment extends beyond creating memorable weddings. Our 'nursery to table' philosophy not only minimizes decoration waste but also empowers couples to nurture sustainability and significant savings while celebrating their love. Our live nursery plants, doubling as elegant table centerpieces and heartfelt 'party favors,' symbolize the enduring growth of the love celebrated-a living reminder that flourishes just like the bonds formed on that special day." - Yenny Passanante, Owner and General Manager of Bonita RanchBonita Ranch is swiftly gaining recognition, not only for its Mediterranean-inspired concept woven throughout its plant growth and Ranch design but also for its amenities, including spacious get-ready suites for both partners, generous parking, and an innovative reception area seamlessly transitioning from outdoors to indoors at the touch of a button, granting couples the flexibility to choose between outdoor or indoor celebrations.To provide engaged couples with an immersive preview, Bonita Ranch extends a warm invitation to the Bonita Ranch Open House and Wedding Expo on January 7th, 2024. This exclusive event offers an opportunity to explore the venue firsthand and engage with esteemed Brevard County vendors. Notable participants include a range of popular vendors such as Sky Limitless Media, DJ Shane Entertainment, Two Chicks and a Pot, Keep it Local Brevard, Peachy Pixels, Colmenares Weddings, Nick and Lauren Photography, Sol-Tree Cocktail, Spark 11 Productions, The King's Daughter Bridal Boutique & Formal Wear, Revive Salon, Noi Nest, Love is a Beach Wedding, Violets in Bloom, Absolutely Fabulous, Crumbl Cookies, After a While Crocodile, Fabrication Events, Finch and Willow Events, Keggin & Co, Flavor Boards, Chargood LLC, Benji Guitar, Dana's Cupcakes, Brookstone Wines, Signature Homestyles and Cirque Athletics alongside I Do Florida Weddings and Bonita Ranch.Curated by renowned wedding planner Kimberley Tucker, the visionary behind I Do Florida Weddings, this event will showcase discounts and prizes from participating vendors, making it an essential occasion for couples envisioning their dream day.Event Details:Date: January 7, 2024Time: 1 pm to 4 pmLocation: Bonita Ranch, 4215 Lake Washington Rd, Melbourne, FloridaEntrance Fee: $5 online when booked via , $10 at the entranceAbout Bonita Ranch:Bonita Ranch stands as a Federal and State of Florida Right-to-Farm plant nursery seamlessly integrating agricultural practices with immersive agritourism experiences, including weddings and ceremonial celebrations. Our facility offers comprehensive amenities, encompassing getting-ready suites for both partners, a catering kitchen, ample parking, and versatile spaces for ceremonies, cocktail hours, and receptions. Furthermore, our adaptable indoor-outdoor reception area provides a captivating backdrop for celebrations, effortlessly transitioning at the push of a button.For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:Media RelationsBonita RanchPhone: 321-444-3312

Yenny C Passanante

Bonita Ranch LLC

+1 321-444-3312

...

