PM Modi To Roll Out Projects Worth Rs 11,100Cr In Ayodhya On Dec 29

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on Friday (December 29) where he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 15,700 crore in Uttar Pradesh, the PMO said on Thursday.

These include projects worth about Rs 11,100 crore for the development of Ayodhya and its surrounding areas and projects valued at about Rs 4,600 crore across Uttar Pradesh.

The Prime Minister's vision is to develop modern world class infrastructure in Ayodhya, improve connectivity and revamp its civic facilities while also conforming to the rich history and heritage of the city.

In realisation of this vision, a new airport, new re-developed railway station, widened and beautified roads and other civic infrastructure is being inaugurated in the city, the statement said.

Further, foundations of a number of new projects will be laid that will contribute to beautification and revamp of civic facilities in and around Ayodhya.

Phase 1 of the state-of-the-art airport in Ayodhya is being developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,450 crore.

The airport's terminal building will have an area of 6,500 sq metre, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually.

Phase one of the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station -- known as Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station -- is developed at a cost of more than Rs 240 crore.

The three-storey modern railway station building is equipped with all modern features like lifts, escalators, food plazas, shops for puja needs, cloak rooms, child care rooms and waiting halls.

The programme at Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station will witness the Prime Minister flagging off a new category of two superfast Amrit Bharat Express trains.

He will also flag off six new Vande Bharat trains.

These include Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Coimbatore-Bangalore Cantt Vande Bharat Express; Mangalore-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express; Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express and Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Vande Bharat Express.

PM Modi will also dedicate to the nation three railway projects worth Rs 2,300 crore to strengthen rail infrastructure in the region.

Besides, to enhance accessibility to the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir, Prime Minister will inaugurate four newly redeveloped, widened and beautified roads in Ayodhya - Rampath, Bhaktipath, Dharampath, and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Path.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate and dedicate to the nation a number of projects that will strengthen the civic infrastructure and beautify the public places in and around Ayodhya.

He will also lay the foundation stone of a greenfield township in Ayodhya being developed at a cost of more than Rs 2,180 crore and Vashishtha Kunj Residential Scheme to be developed at a cost of about Rs 300 crore.

