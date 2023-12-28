Egypt, Jordan urge for instant ceasefire in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) Egyptian Leader Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi conducted discussions with visiting King Abdullah II of Jordan here on Wednesday on the Gaza war, in which they restated the urge for an instant ceasefire in the war-torn Palestinian territory.



Throughout the gathering, both nation presidents settled that the international community needs to advocate for a direct ceasefire and assist the entry of additional assistance in a quicker way to "make a real difference" in Gaza, the Egyptian Leader stated in a declaration.

Both leaders asserted their comprehensive rebuke "all attempts to liquidate the Palestinian issue, displace the Palestinians from their lands or force their internal displacement," as the declaration stated.



They cautioned of the dangers of a growing conflict that could threaten security and stability in the region as well.



Gaza-based Health Ministry informed earlier in the day that extended Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip have killed minimum 21,110 Palestinians and wounded over 55,000 others since October 7, when Gaza-governing Hamas threw a large-scale assault into Israel that left 1,200 dead and over 200 taken as hostages.



Egypt and Jordan have directed humanitarian assistance to the beleaguered territory through border crossings, most of which was delivered through Egypt's Rafah crossing, a link to Gaza since October 21.



MENAFN28122023000045016186ID1107665405