Xiaomi reveals plan to rival Tesla, Porsche with China’s EV market

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Xiaomi, the Chinese consumer electronics company, outlined its strategies to penetrate China's highly competitive electric vehicle market. The company aims to rival automotive giants such as Tesla and Porsche with a car model that it asserts required an investment of over 10 billion yuan (USD1.4 billion) for its development.



The firm’s car model, called Xiaomi SU7, “is in trial production and it will hit the domestic market in a few months,” CEO Lei Jun stated in a Tuesday post on X social media podium, previously known as Twitter. “The price has not been finalized yet.”



During a three-hour presentation on Thursday, Lei highlighted that the Xiaomi SU7, pronounced "Sue Qi" in Mandarin, surpasses Porsche's Taycan and Tesla's Model S in terms of acceleration and other performance metrics.



Lei expressed ambitious aspirations to position Xiaomi as an industry leader, particularly in autonomous driving. He highlighted that the SU7's design team has prior experience at BMW and Mercedes Benz.



Sales for the vehicle are scheduled to commence in 2024, following over three years of development. This period coincides with the rapid growth of electric vehicles in China's fiercely competitive market, where domestic automakers are differentiating their products through innovative car-compatible technology.



Xiaomi, renowned for its smartphones and home appliances, sees an opportunity in this landscape and aims to establish a "‘Human x Car x Home’ smart ecosystem."

