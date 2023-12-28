Why Britain is the Family Holiday to Brighten Up Your 2024

(MENAFN- Epress release) 27 December 2023

Dubai United Arab Emirates: December 28th 2023: Embark on captivating voyage to Britain in 2024, where newly crafted sensory experiences and a blend of both new and timeless tourist attractions await every guest from the Gulf Countries (GCC) and beyond. Indulge with family in the exquisite flavours of regional cuisine, luxuriate in opulent retreats, explore chic shopping outlets or partake in eco-conscious adventures, wellbeing festivals and vibrant cultural celebrations. Immerse yourself in the spellbinding beauty of Britain, where new and extraordinary places and experiences in 2024 promise to redefine the country's everlasting charm.

Culinary Delights

Savour Britain's local flavours in award-winning settings.

Experience the essence of Britain's local flavours while staying at one of the numerous hotels that boast award-winning restaurants. The Langdale Chase in Windermere, re-opening in autumn 2023, will deliver innovative British cuisine inspired by the Lake District at their 2 AA Rosettes rated restaurant. Aughton’s Moor Hall, just under an hour north of Liverpool by train, launches luxury lodges to provide the ultimate luxury foodie gateway. Their restaurant holds two Michelin Stars and there are two other Michelin star restaurants close by, The Barn and So-lo.

Check these four newly acclaimed Michelin star hotel restaurants for your next trip. Alex Dilling's modern twist on French cuisine earned Hotel Café Royal in London a Michelin Star making it the perfect luxury stay for foodies in the capital. The Pass, located in Horsham in the stunning Sussex countryside, secured a Michelin star and 3 AA Rosettes, offering intimate dining within their historic walls. Gidleigh Park in Devon's mystical Dartmoor National Park boasts commitment to seasonal ingredients.

Treat yourself to the cosy rooms of the Pentonbridge Inn, on the English-Scottish border. Enjoy their Dine and Stay package featuring an 8-course menu created with produce from their own garden.

Unparalleled Luxury Accommodation

Discover opulence across Britain's iconic destinations.

London's luxury hotel scene is expanding rapidly, with exciting additions on the horizon. In the winter of 2024, The Other House Covent Garden will introduce 200 Club flats, accompanied by a public restaurant and a rooftop restaurant offering breathtaking views. In spring, the Hyatt will open their new Park Hyatt London River Thames, conveniently situated within walking distance of London's major tourist attractions. Additionally, Six Senses, renowned worldwide for its authentic, personal, and sustainable five-star hotels, is scheduled to unveil a new property in London in 2024.

The BoTree, promising conscious luxury on Marylebone Lane, is scheduled to open in September 2023 and the Maybourne Hotel Group is adding the brand new Emory to their collection featuring a residents rooftop restaurant with unparalleled panoramic views of Hyde Park in winter 2023. However, it's not just London that is witnessing a surge in luxury accommodation. Along the scenic shores of northern Cornwall, Una St Ives is set to greet guests in their upscale villas complete with private hot tubs from late 2023.

Inspired by the adventures and tales of Scottish explorers, 100 Princes Street nestled in the cultural heart of Edinburgh will offer deluxe comfort starting from November 2023. The first Soho House members club in the North of England is set to open in spring 2024 in vibrant city of Manchester. Wildes Chester is planning to introduce an exquisite blend of boutique hotel meets luxury spa, and fine dining experience to the ancient city.

Eco-Friendly Places and Adventures

Explore sustainable retreats and eco-conscious adventures.

More and more travellers are picking eco-friendly places to stay, and there are new options to try in Britain. The Treehouse hotel chain is taking root in Manchester next spring re-purposing a former hotel. By giving a second life to pre-loved items to discouraging single-use, items they are trying to keep their footprint low.

Nestled in the Pembrokeshire countryside of Wales, BlueStone National Park Resort introduced new platinum lodges in summer 2023. The resort is dedicated to benefiting the local community and protecting their unique environment. The 1 Hotel Mayfair in London offers eco-luxury since July 2023. The hotel provides electric cars for their residents to explore further afield, locally sourced and seasonal dining (including a zero-waste dinner), and harvested rainwater to reduce water usage.

Another must visit eco-friendly gem is TreeDwellers in the Cotswolds which launched in early 2023. The hotel provides a nature-immersed experience with treehouses designed to blend into the forest, featuring natural interiors and comforting amenities including roll top bathtubs and wood-burning fires.

As part of the celebrations of England’s ‘Year of the Coast’ and in honour of the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, England’s coast path has officially been renamed as the ‘King Charles III England Coast Path’. It is expected that the coastal path will be fully walkable by the end of 2024 – connecting communities around the English coast forming the longest national trail.

Whitehaven opens a brand-new coastal activity centre The Edge in spring 2024. Besides offering water sports and recreational facilities, it will also support coastal recreational activities and provide a community centre. A major new attraction expected to open in 2025 is the Eden Project Morecambe, delivered by the team behind the first Eden Project in Cornwall. Visitors can expect a mix of entertainment and education driving positive behavioural change while creating lasting memories.

The new BBC Earth Experience in London celebrates global biodiversity while promoting eco-consciousness. Visitors step into the natural world and explore our seven unique continents during the immersive experience. GOOD Stories in Food in Bristol has launched new highlighting independents creating the most delicious flavours in a sustainable way.

Unique Sports and Cultural Experiences

Celebrate the year with an abundance of events.

Throughout the whole year, Britain is offering an abundance of great events. On 15th March, The Gold Cup Centenary celebrating Cheltenham Festival’s greatest race horses and heroes will take place for the 100th time. One event not to miss for classical musical lovers is the Bath Bach Festival celebrating the life of one the greatest composers from 15 until 17 February. For maritime enthusiasts, the Bristol Harbour Festival returning in July 2024 brings top tier entertainment, delicious street foods and a wide variety of water activities to the vibrant city. Feel the thunderous excitement of one of the greatest horse races in Britain at the Randox Grand National, (11-13 April 2024) a fixture that echoes through Liverpool’s history.

Follow the sound of rushing water and cheering crowds to find the perfect viewing spot for the Royal Henley Regatta featuring over 300 boat races from 2 until 7 July 2024. As we look ahead to summer 2025, the Orkney Island Games will offer a stunning fusion of inclusive athleticism against the backdrop of Scotland’s most captivating scenery.

During the winter months, Britain’s urban areas come alive with dazzling light displays showcasing great creativity. An unmissable lights event is Winter Lights at Canary Wharf taking place in London every January. Some of the most innovative light artists brighten up the area including some hands-on interactive exhibits.

Bristol Light Festival returns from 2-11 February providing a platform for local, national and international artists to showcase the best in installation art. The new exciting annual light art festival Baylight Morecambe is taking over the beautiful Lancashire seafront from 15 – 17 February featuring artist from all over the world.

Exceptional Castles and Palaces

Step into a timeless elegance and precious heritage.

Step into a world of timeless elegance and captivating heritage as you explore Britain’s exceptional castles and palaces in 2024. Discover the regal side of Norwich in summer 2024 visiting the reopened Norwich Castle after their major re-development. Cutting-edge projection and digital technology will immerse visitors in King Henry I's lavish Castle, revealing its untold stories and Norwich's medieval importance. Meanwhile, a few sections of Raby Castle are undergoing redevelopment to blend history and innovation. Visitors will be able to explore re-imagined gardens, stylish shops and taste local flavours quaintly housed inside the newly refurbished heritage buildings. The castle remains open throughout the rennovations.

Join the Lights. Camera. Action! tour at the stunning Blenheim Palace , visiting the top filming locations in Netflix’s Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, along with other memorable features such as Harry Potter. Known for their extensive events programme throughout the year, the palace will not disappoint in 2024. The live music event Nocturne Live will take over the castle grounds from 12 - 16 June and Blenheim Palace Flower Show is returning from 21 - 23 June, to name a few.

Relaxation and Wellbeing Festivals

Escape to serenity with mindfulness events.

Find music, fitness and fun entangled in mindfulness events across Britain. Rebalance Bath – The Festival of Wellbeing, taking place form January 25 - 2 February, offers a chance to unwind in the serene setting of Bath, known for its healing waters and historic charm. Treat yourself to an immersive weekend in Britain’s scenic forests at the Feel Good Festival (7 - 9 June) in Cumbria. Soak up the peaceful atmosphere by enjoying farm fresh foods and energising entertainment. Discover the quieter side of London in summer 2024 at the Wellnergy Festival, offering an exciting line-up of international DJs, local street food vendors and ample fitness courses from martial arts to Barre.

Look forward to 2025 when Therme Manchester will open up. The one-of-a-kind relaxation resort will offer guests an all-season indoor beach, access to over 30 sauna & steam rooms, water slides, and pools.

Culture and Entertainment Events

Immers in a blend of sophistication and excitement.

Shop British and global brands at the Cotswolds Designer Outlet opening in spring 2024, featuring more than 90 fashion and lifestyle labels. The outlet's architecture is inspired by the region, offering more than just shopping, including food festivals, art exhibits, and music events. Another leisure destination that recently opened is the Battersea Power Station in London, housed in the iconic Grade II listed building. Their Lift 109 takes visitors high above the city providing 360-degree views of London’s skyline.

Dive into Britain's theatrical scene with Birmingham Royal Ballet's ’The Sleeping Beauty' (21 Feb – 2 Mar 2024) or Hamilton (25 June – 31 August 2024) at the The Birmingham Hippodrome, celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2024. Watch the hit musical Wicked in Sunderland (24 Sept – 20 Oct 2024) or catch the hilarious Sister Act musical returning to the West End in March 2024. Or Embrace British Culture at the Brit Fest in Cheshire with top tier entertainment, tasty street food and celebrations of the finest of British tradition and culture.





