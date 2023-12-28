GCC Stocks Mixed, UAE Stocks Climb

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets recorded mixed performances with markets in the UAE seeing a positive development today. Monetary policy, oil markets performances and geopolitical tensions could remain at the center of attention and could affect local stocks.

The Dubai stock market continued to record gains albeit in small increments. The market could benefit from the improving sentiment among investors with expectations leaning toward interest rate cuts. Strong local fundamentals could also help attract investors to the market and secure positive performances.

The Abu Dhabi stock market rose as well and could continue to find support in strong local fundamentals and improving sentiment. However, the volatility in oil markets could remain a source of risks.

The Qatari stock market continued to face price correction risks after its strong rebound. While the market has recorded consecutive gains over the last few trading sessions, traders could move to secure their gains.

The Saudi stock market remained stable and saw limited performance after several weeks of gains. The main index could continue to find some resistance near its previous peak. At the same time, oil markets performance could add some pressure on the market if prices continue to decline.





