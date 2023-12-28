French court discharges 25 Indian asylum seekers from custody

(MENAFN) Twenty-five Indian political asylum seekers from an aircraft formerly suspended in Vatry airport in eastern France for technical layover were released by a French court on Tuesday

They currently have unrestricted movement in France while waiting for their asylum application to be sort out, as aFrench newspaper reported on Wednesday.



Referring to the prosecutor’s office in Bobigny, a town northeast of the capital city, the newspaper stated that their release was ordered by the judge due to failure of the director of the Border Police at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport to contact the court "within the legal deadline" to lengthen the custody of the asylum seekers concerned.



The prosecutor's office mentioned, "They are therefore free to move even if they are in an irregular situation on French territory."



A flight of the Romanian Legend Airlines, transporting 303 Indians, was suspended in France for five days because of a secret tip that it could be transporting victims of human trafficking.

In accordance with a French news channel, these 303 Indians, most likely workers in the United Arab Emirates, could have intended to fly to Central America to attempt entering the United States or Canada illegally.



The French authorities responsible for the fight against criminal enterprises have commenced an investigation.



The aircraft transporting the other Indian travelers finally flew out of France on Monday and touched down in Mumbai on the same day.



