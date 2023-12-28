India's Foreign Minister marks diplomatic engagement with President Putin

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, India's Foreign Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, embarked on a pivotal five-day visit, marking a significant diplomatic engagement with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During their meeting, President Putin emphasized the steady progression of relations between India and Russia, even amidst the prevailing global turbulence. A notable segment of their discussions revolved around the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, a matter that has seen Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi maintaining a neutral stance, as highlighted by Putin's remarks acknowledging Modi's commitment to seeking peaceful resolutions.



Delving into the economic dimensions of this bilateral relationship, it's evident that India holds increasing significance for Russia, particularly as a pivotal market for its oil exports — a cornerstone of the Russian economy. This importance has been accentuated as Western sanctions continue to restrict Russia's oil shipment capabilities. Reflecting on the economic synergy, Jaishankar underscored the necessity to foster a more sustainable and robust trade relationship between the two nations. His sentiments were echoed in a Kremlin-provided transcript, where Jaishankar emphasized the imperative to strategize and bolster trade interactions.



Further cementing the bilateral discussions, Jaishankar engaged with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. Their deliberations encompassed a wide array of topics, prominently focusing on the potential avenues for military-technical collaboration. This collaboration's scope, as highlighted by Lavrov, extends to the joint development and production of contemporary weapon systems. Celebrating the economic ties between India and Russia, Jaishankar lauded the "all-time high" trade turnover that surpassed $50 billion in the year 2022. Expressing optimism for the future, he conveyed expectations of surpassing this benchmark, emphasizing the significance of fostering balanced, sustainable trade that ensures equitable market access for both nations.

