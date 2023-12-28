Czech minister urges towns to hold down New Year fireworks due to Prague shooting

(MENAFN) Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan on Wednesday urged mayors of municipalities and towns in the nation no to organize firework shows on New Year’s Eve at the end of 2023 subsequent to a university shooting in Prague.



In a message to the mayors, Rakusan also urged the regional authorities to enquire people to hold back from using firework on New Year’s Eve.



Rakusan stated in the message posted on the ministry’s official website, "Our country has experienced two shocking acts of shooting violence before Christmas.



These events have painfully affected many people and families personally, and indirectly, virtually all of us."



He also mentioned, "The least we can do for each other at this time is not to increase the nervousness and deepen the tension and possible trauma left behind by this violence. It is possible to celebrate the arrival of the New Year without firecrackers and fireworks."



Last Thursday, a 24-year-old man shot and murdered 14 people at the Faculty of Arts of Charles University in Prague prior to committing suicide. The awful event also left 25 other wounded, including three foreigners.



Local authorities said the shooter was a student from the faculty. They also associated him to the killing of a man and his baby daughter in a forest east of the capital city on December 15.

Regional media reported Wednesday that police have found a note in the shooter’s house, in which he confessed the forest crime.



Rakusan described the university shooting "a terrible act, unprecedented in the history of the Czech Republic," adding that there is no indication that the shooting was linked to "international terrorism."



As a result of the shooting, police have constricted countrywide precautionary steps regarding schools and other supposed soft targets, which as Rakusan described, will be in place until January.



Czech police said Wednesday on X that they are working on more than 60 cases on social media platforms related to "the approval, adoration and following of this horrific act (university shooting)," and they have identified specific people in 30 similar cases.



MENAFN28122023000045016186ID1107665385