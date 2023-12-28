Ukraine declares commercial vessel collides with Russian naval mine in Black Sea

(MENAFN) A Ukrainian official announced on Thursday that a commercial vessel, en route to collect grain, collided with a Russian naval mine in the Black Sea, resulting in injuries to two crew members.



The Panama-flagged ship was on its way to Ukraine's Danube port when it suffered damage.



The captain and a sailor, who is an Egyptian citizen, sustained injuries, and the latter was transported to a hospital in Izmail, according to the head of the Odesa regional prosecutor's office.



In response to the incident reported on Thursday, the captain deliberately grounded the ship to prevent it from sinking. Ukraine has dispatched tugs to tow the vessel safely into port.



Since mid-July, Moscow has intensified attacks on Ukraine's port infrastructure, following its withdrawal from a UN-brokered agreement that previously facilitated the secure passage of Ukrainian grain shipments through the Black Sea. In response, Kyiv has established an alternative route along the western shores of the Black Sea.



Ukrainian authorities claim that Russian forces have been consistently deploying explosive devices in the vicinity of this new route.

