Harvard study shows concerns over social media revenue from minors

(MENAFN) A recent study conducted by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health has unveiled startling insights into the financial landscape of social media platforms, particularly concerning their revenue generation from minors. According to this research, social media giants collectively amassed a staggering sum exceeding USD11 billion in advertising revenue targeted at U.S. minors during the previous year. The study's revelations underscore a pressing need, as articulated by researchers, for stringent governmental oversight and regulation of these platforms. This call for regulation arises from a perceived failure on the part of these tech companies to implement effective self-regulation mechanisms, especially considering the potential vulnerabilities of their younger user base.



Delving deeper into the methodology employed by the Harvard researchers, they embarked on a comprehensive approach to gauge the extent of revenue derived from minors across various platforms. Their analytical framework began by estimating the count of users below the age of 18 on prominent platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, X (previously known as Twitter), and YouTube for the year 2022. These estimates were derived from a synthesis of U.S. Census data and insights gleaned from reputable entities like Common Sense Media and Pew Research. Subsequently, leveraging data sources from eMarketer (now recognized as Insider Intelligence) and Qustodio, a parental control application, the researchers developed an intricate simulation model. This model aimed to extrapolate the ad-generated revenue from minors by factoring in the duration these young users typically spent on each platform daily.



The implications of these findings have not gone unnoticed by policymakers and stakeholders. Over recent times, a growing chorus of voices, including legislators in states like New York and Utah, have raised concerns about the adverse repercussions of unchecked social media consumption among the youth. Motivated by mounting evidence linking extensive social media exposure to detrimental effects on youth mental health, among other concerns, these lawmakers have either introduced or endorsed legislative measures aimed at curbing unrestricted access for minors.

