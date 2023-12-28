Unemployment rate in Saudi Arabia decreases in the Q3

(MENAFN) According to the latest data, the unemployment rate in Saudi Arabia decreased in the third quarter on an annual basis, attributed to a higher rate of employment among women.



The overall unemployment rate in the kingdom, encompassing both Saudi nationals and foreign residents, dropped to 5.1 percent in the third quarter, down from 5.8 percent in the same period last year, as reported by the General Authority for Statistics (Gastat).



During this period, the unemployment rate among women decreased to 13.7 percent, compared to 16.6 percent in the third quarter of the previous year.



For Saudi women specifically, the rate stood at 8.6 percent, a decline from 9.9 percent in the same period last year. Among female foreign residents, it was 1.5 percent, down from 1.6 percent in the second quarter of 2022.



However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, the overall unemployment rate increased by 0.2 percentage points, driven by a higher unemployment rate among women, as indicated by the latest data.



Saudi Arabia is actively working towards economic diversification away from oil, launching various projects to boost employment in the kingdom, in line with its Vision 2030 agenda, which aims to reduce the Saudi unemployment rate to 7 percent and increase women's participation in the workforce.

