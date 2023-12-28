Asian equities show good performance on Wall Street's positive sentiment

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Asian equities showcased a robust performance, buoyed by a positive sentiment from Wall Street's modest ascent during this truncated holiday week. Leading the surge, Chinese benchmarks escalated by over 1 percent. Concurrently, U.S. futures displayed a marginal uptick, while the oil market experienced a blend of price movements.



However, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index diverged from the broader regional trend, recording a decline of 0.4 percent to settle at 33,539.62. The index's volatility can be attributed to ongoing conjectures about the Bank of Japan (BOJ) potentially recalibrating its enduring accommodative monetary stance by elevating its key interest rate, presently resting at minus 0.1 percent. The central bank's policymakers are keenly observing wage developments anticipated in 2024, aligning with their strategy to sustain lenient credit conditions in a bid to invigorate more robust economic expansion.



In contrast, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index witnessed a substantial surge, ascending by 2.7 percent to reach 17,066.09, propelled by pronounced buying activities within the technology and real estate sectors. Despite grappling with a 14 percent decline this year, reflective of China's economic deceleration even post the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, Thursday's trading saw significant upticks. Notable performers included online food delivery titan Meituan, which surged by 6.8 percent, and property developer Sino-Ocean Group Holding, marking a 4.7 percent rise. Meanwhile, shares of e-commerce behemoth Alibaba experienced a 2.9 percent uptick, even amidst legal challenges as a New York court declined to dismiss a lawsuit alleging counterfeit sales of Squishmallow plush toys.



Elsewhere in the region, the Shanghai Composite index climbed by 1.4 percent, closing at 2,954.70. South Korea's Kospi and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 followed suit, advancing by 1.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. Additionally, India's Sensex and Bangkok's SET both registered gains of 0.4 percent.



Reflecting on Wednesday's performance, the S&P 500 index marginally ascended by 0.1 percent, culminating at 4,781.58, marking a 24 percent uptick for the year. Similarly, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a 0.3 percent rise, concluding at 37,656.52. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq composite, enriched by tech stocks, recorded a 0.2 percent increase, outshining other primary indexes with an impressive 44 percent annual surge.

