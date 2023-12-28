Gulf Cooperation Council entered free trade agreement with South Korea

(MENAFN) The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has entered into a free trade agreement with South Korea, aiming to enhance trade and economic relations between the six-member bloc and Seoul.



This marks the second trade deal signed by the GCC in recent months, following an agreement with Pakistan in September, as highlighted by GCC Secretary General Jasem Al Budaiwi on Thursday.



The deal is a “historic step towards achieving Gulf economic integration and towards strengthening economic and trade relations between the two sides”, Mr Al Budaiwi stated.



The comprehensive agreement encompasses trade in goods and services, government procurement, digital trade, collaboration in the small and medium enterprises sector, customs procedures, and intellectual property.



Anticipated to enhance the volume of bilateral trade, the agreement aims to foster increased commercial exchange in goods and services between the involved parties, contributing to the diversification of their respective economies.



“The signing of free trade agreements with both Pakistan and South Korea, within a period of three months … takes into account the wonderful economic position that the GCC countries have reached,” Mr Al Budaiwi noted.

