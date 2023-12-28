(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2024
Effective from 1 January 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Danmarks Skibskredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with half yearly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2024 to 1 July 2024:
DK0004131943, maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.4367%
DK0004132164, maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.4367%
DK0004132404, maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.4367%
DK0004133055, maturity in 2029, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.4367%
DK0004133485, maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.4367%
DK0004133568, maturity in 2030, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.4367%
Attachment
No 27 - Fixing of coupon rates
MENAFN28122023004107003653ID1107665378
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.