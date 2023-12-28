(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2024

Effective from 1 January 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Danmarks Skibskredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with half yearly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2024 to 1 July 2024:

DK0004131943, maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.4367%

DK0004132164, maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.4367%

DK0004132404, maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.4367%

DK0004133055, maturity in 2029, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.4367%

DK0004133485, maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.4367%

DK0004133568, maturity in 2030, new rate as at 1 January 2024: 4.4367%

Attachment

No 27 - Fixing of coupon rates