Chart Industries Announces LNG Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS), a leading global engineering design firm and manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in clean energy and industrial gas markets announces the recent receipt of multiple LNG-related awards, including:





IPSMR® liquefaction technology for two modular trains of a multi-train international Big LNG project (this project is not related to the international Big LNG IPSMR® project that was referenced in our third quarter 2023 press release which is expected to be added to backlog approximately one year from now);

IPSMR® liquefaction technology for a mid-scale plant in Asia Pacific;

North American small-scale LNG nitrogen cycle technology and associated equipment;

Various LNG infrastructure related orders, including tanks, fueling stations in Europe, and Morocco's first LNG regasification units; Repair and service work at a Middle East LNG project.



“As anticipated, we continue to see strong market and award activity across the four pillars of our LNG strategy, including Big LNG, small scale and floating LNG, infrastructure, and service & repair,” stated Jill Evanko, Chart's CEO and President.“Not only do our recent orders cover all four LNG categories, but they include commercial synergy wins with both Chart and Howden content. Further, our LNG commercial pipeline remains strong as we see a clear shift in customers' preference for our modular solution which drives multiple awards across many years as projects are developed.”

About Chart Industries, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. is an independent global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handling for the Nexus of CleanTM - clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials, regardless of molecule. The company's unique product and solution portfolio across stationary and rotating equipment is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including engineering, service and repair and from installation to preventive maintenance and digital monitoring. Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 capture amongst other applications. Chart is committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for its company as well as its customers. With 64 global manufacturing locations and over 50 service centers from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit .

