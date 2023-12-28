Danny Degennaro Foundation Treasure Is On Bucks County Campus Creative Inspiration Bronze Sculpture By“Nilda Comas”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sculpture of Danny "Rio" DeGennaro created by Nilda Comas

Creative Inspiration Plaque on "Legacy Rock Project"

Master artist Nilda Comas working on RIO at Foundry

Nilda Comas is a renowned sculptor known for her works created from marble, bronze. Her sculptures adorn public places including Statuary Hall, Washington DC

- Edward A. Mero, owner of Prestige Fine ArtFORT LAUDERDALE, FLA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Danny DeGennaro Foundation is reminding the Bucks County community of the beautiful bronze sculpture that graces the Newtown campus. Commissioned over 10 years ago, the Life Size sculpture of Singer, Songwriter Danny "Rio" DeGennaro titled "Creative Inspiration" by artist Nilda Comas continues to inspire and captivate visitors.In this case she reviewed the actual location and large rock Danny would sit on next to an elementary school. In an opening in the woods. All the kids would gather around at night or during the day to hear the soulful songs Danny would strum on his six-string Martin guitar. Nilda also made it a point to study Dan's clothing shirts, jeans, belts, sunglasses, even his actual acoustic guitar was utilized in the re-creation of an exacting replica in bronze of“RIO”The sculpture, located on the Bucks County Community College Newtown campus, serves as a reminder of the legacy of Danny DeGennaro, a beloved musician and community member. The bronze statue depicts DeGennaro in a moment of creative inspiration, with his guitar in hand and a look of passion on his face. It serves as a tribute to his talent and the impact he had on the local music scene.Visitors to the campus are encouraged to take a moment to appreciate the sculpture and reflect on the importance of art and music in our lives. The Danny DeGennaro Foundation, established in honor of DeGennaro's memory, aims to support and promote the arts in the community. The foundation hopes that the sculpture will serve as a source of inspiration for future generations of artists and musicians.The Danny DeGennaro Foundation and Bucks County Community College invite the community to visit the Newtown campus and experience the "Creative Inspiration" bronze sculpture for themselves. The sculpture serves as a reminder of the treasure that is art and music, and the impact they can have on our lives. Let us continue to honor Danny DeGennaro's legacy and support the arts in our community. For more information on the Danny DeGennaro Foundation and its mission, please visit their website.Example Video of Scholarship winners supportMusic and Art Scholarship Winner VideoKieran Corson 2019 Music ScholarshipBucks County Community CollegeJulia Shandley 2019 Art ScholarshipFundraising Video Danny DeGennaro Memorial Foundation

Edward Mero

Danny Degennaro Foundation

+1 954-227-8186

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legacy of the Rock where Danny "Rio" DeGennaro performed for Young Audiences