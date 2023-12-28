New Year's Eve Austin Uber Credit For First 300 People Courtesy Of Byrd Davis Alden & Henrichson

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kevin Henrichson, Partner Byrd Davis Alden & HenrichsonAUSTIN, TX, USA, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Austin's oldest and most established personal injury law firm announced Thursday a partnership with Uber to provide sober rides on New Year's Eve.Byrd Davis Alden & Henrichson is giving away 300 credits worth $25 on the Uber app for exclusive use on New Year's Eve to help Austin residents get to their destinations safely. There is a one-credit-per-person limit and the Uber credit will only work in the Austin area between the hours of 7:00 PM December 31, 2023 and 4:00 AM January 1, 2024.Simply click this link , scroll to the bottom, enter the cell number associated with the Uber account and Uber deposits the $25 credit into the account courtesy of Byrd Davis Alden & Henrichson on New Year's Eve morning.“If there's even the slightest chance you'll be drinking or otherwise impaired on New Year's Eve in Austin, grab an Uber credit on us ,” Kevin Henrichson, Partner, Byrd Davis Alden & Henrichson said.The firm has witnessed firsthand the devastating consequences of accidents caused by impaired driving – particularly common during the holiday season – and is committed to preventing them.“There are catastrophic consequences with drunk driving, not just for yourself on the criminal side, but for the people you harm and their families. This work is at the forefront of our practice, we see children taken away from parents, parents taken away from children, spouses taken away from each other. There's no excuse, it's so easy to get an Uber and we'll give you credit to do it,” Henrichson said.Texas Drunk Driving Facts:. One person dies every 7 hours and 2 minutes in a DWI-alcohol related traffic crash.. In 2022, 28% of all traffic fatalities were alcohol related according to TXDoT.. A DWI can cost up to $17,000 in fines and legal fees.For more information, click here to get your promo code .About Byrd Davis Alden & HenrichsonByrd Davis Alden & Henrichson, LLP was established in 1959 and is the oldest plaintiff's personal injury law firm in Austin, Texas. The firm has been named among the Best Law Firms in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report. Their primary practice areas are car, truck, bicycle, pedestrian, motorcycle, electric scooter, boat, aviation, distracted driver, drunk driver, and wrongful death accidents. Their notable work includes representation of the family of musician Stevie Ray Vaughan after the helicopter crash that tragically claimed his life, as well as representation of the family members of Reba McEntire's band and management of the estate of musician Jim Croce following their respective aviation accidents.This press release may constitute attorney advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethics rules.

