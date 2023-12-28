PET Packaging Market Is Projected To Achieve A CAGR Of 3.52% To Reach US$58.752 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The PET packaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.52% from US$46.116 billion in 2021 to US$58.752 billion by 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the PET packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.52%, between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$58.752 billion by 2028.PET packaging is the use of Polyethylene Terephthalate for the production of various containers and bottles. Polyethylene Terephthalate is a lightweight, durable, and transparent plastic resin that is commonly used for food and beverage packaging, especially soft drinks , water, and juices that are single-serving and convenient-sized. It is also used in many other products packaging, which include salad dressings, peanut butter, mouthwash, shampoo, liquid hand soap, tennis balls, and window cleaners.One of the key growth drivers to propel the PET packaging market is the increasing consumption of bottled beverages in the food and beverages industry. As per the data provided in Bottled Water, there has been an increase in overall consumption of bottled beverages from 2019 to 2020, with bottled water being the most sold bottled beverage in comparison to soft drinks and fruit beverages in the U.S. The reasons for the increase in the growth of bottled water consumption are the increasing health consciousness and the preference for drinking clean and safe water. PET packages have been proven to provide safety to the content inside the product and are also convenient to the customers in the market due to the reusability of PET packages. As overall consumption of bottled beverages is expected to increase in the world with rising convenience products, it is expected to boost the market of PET packaging during the forecasted period.There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the PET packaging market. For instance, in February 2023, Berry Global Healthcare launched its fully accredited child-resistant PET bottle combination for the pharmaceutical syrup market, which helped customers capitalize on the increasing demand for tamper-evident (TE) and child-resistant (CRC) packaging for the herbal and pharmaceutical market for liquid and syrup medicines. This package combination was supplied from eight Berry factories across Europe and ensured a fast service to several companies and their productions.Access sample report or view details:The PET packaging market, based on packaging type, is categorized into two types- flexible, and rigid. The flexible PET packaging is used to avoid any type of puncture or damage to the product due to the high puncture resistance and strength of Polyolefin (a type of polymer used in PET packages).The PET packaging market, based on product type, is categorized into six types- bottles and jars, caps and closures, trays and clamshells, bags and pouches, films and wraps, and others. Bottles and Jars are the most common form in which PET packages are produced, due to the increasing demand for bottled beverages and products worldwide.The PET packaging market, based on end-users, is categorized into five types- food and beverages, personal care and cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, electrical and electronics, and others. The food and beverage industry is where PET packaging is used due to the properties of puncture resistance and strength in the packaging, which provides safety and an increase in the life expectancy of the products.The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the PET packaging market during the forecasted period. Several factors lead to the growth of the PET packaging market, which includes the increasing population, growing middle-class individuals with increasing disposable income, and rapid urbanization. As per UN-Habitat, it has been found that around 54% (more than 2.2 billion) of the global urban population are residents of Asia and is expected to grow by 50% in 2050, which is an additional 1.2 billion people. Coupled with the rapid population growth in the Asia Pacific region, it is expected to impact the food and beverages industry positively, which will propel the growth in the PET packaging market.The research includes several key players from the PET packaging market, such as Berry Global Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Amcor Plc, Gerresheimer, MD Group, Huhtamaki, Klöckner Pentaplast, Novolex, DUNMORE, and Constantia Flexibles.The market analytics report segments the PET packaging market using the following criteria:.By Packaging TypeoFlexibleoRigid.By Product TypeoBottles and JarsoCaps and ClosuresoTrays and ClamshellsoBags and PouchesoFilms and WrapsoOthers.By End-UsersoFood and BeveragesoPersonal Care and CosmeticsoPharmaceuticaloElectrical and ElectronicsoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Italy.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Taiwan.Thailand.Indonesia.OthersCompanies Mentioned:.Berry Global Inc..Amcor Plc.Sonoco Products Company.Gerresheimer.Huhtamaki.Klöckner Pentaplast.MD Group.DUNMORE.Novolex.Constantia FlexiblesExplore More Reports:.Packaged Beverage Market:.Bottled Water Packaging Market:.Personal Care Packaging Market:

