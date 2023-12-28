Atishi Demands Urgent Action On Rising Ammonia Levels In Yamuna River

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Expressing disappointment over the rising ammonia levels in the Yamuna River, Water Minister Atishi has directed the Chief Secretary to submit a comprehensive report on the delay in establishing the in-situ ammonia treatment plant at Wazirabad Pond.

She has demanded a clear timeline for the project's implementation by January 1, 2024. Atishi, exhibiting dismay at the DJB's inaction despite a prolonged 4-6 month period, stressed the need for urgent measures to address the impact on water treatment plants and the lives of Delhi residents.

She has directed the Chief Secretary to personally monitor the swift implementation of the project, ensuring that the tender for the in-situ ammonia treatment plant is floated by January 15, 2024.

The Minister highlighted that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a meeting on March 15 this year to address the recurring issue, where decisions were taken to expedite the establishment of the in-situ ammonia treatment plant.

The prolonged delay raises serious questions about the efficiency of the government's working machinery.

Attributing the rise in ammonia levels to effluents released by Haryana and the non-maintenance of the ecological flow of the river, Atishi reiterated the Delhi Government's commitment to serving the people. She stated, "The Government and bureaucracy are here to serve the people, not cause them inconvenience."

--IANS

spr/rad