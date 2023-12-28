2024 LS Polls: Mamata Says Trinamool To Go Solo In West Bengal

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 26 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday ruled out the possibility of Trinamool Congress having seat-sharing agreement with any other political force in the state for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

She made her intention clear while addressing a public rally at Deganga in North 24 Parganas district on Thursday, stating that while the grand opposition INDIA bloc will contest the polls nationally, Trinamool Congress will lead the charge in in West Bengal.

“Let INDIA bloc be there nationally. But in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress will put up the fight. Remember, only the Trinamool can teach the BJP a lesson in West Bengal. Trinamool can show the path to the entire country. No other party is capable of doing that,” the Chief Minister said.

Political observers feel that through this statement, Banerjee has sent across a message to her party's rank and file to be prepared to go solo in 2024, instead of depending on any alliance or seat-sharing agreement with any other political party.

The Chief Minister in speech also placed the Congress, CPI(M) and BJP in the same bracket on the issue of central agency actions in West Bengal 'targeting' the Trinamool insiders.

“They have got our minister Jyotipriya Mallick arrested, so that he is unable to be active for the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. On this issue, the CPI(M), Congress and the BJP are hitting the streets on the same line,” the Chief Minister said.

She also issued a strong note of caution against the growing infighting in Trinamool in different parts of the state.

“If any leader feels that he or she is bigger than the party, he or she will not able to continue within Trinamool. I will not tolerate any kind of infighting. Do not consider yourself to be more important than the party,” the Chief Minister said.

--IANS

